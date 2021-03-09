Taiwan FDA detects chemical residue in NUK's baby pacifiers

NUK's Disney-themed pacifiers found to release toxic substances after use. (FDA photo) NUK's Disney-themed pacifiers found to release toxic substances after use. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several shipments of food and baby products from overseas were recently rejected at Taiwan's borders after they were found to contain excessive levels of chemical residue, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a released statement on Tuesday (March 9), the FDA said that the Disney-themed pacifiers from the well-known German brand NUK were among the imported baby products that released toxic substances after use. It said that 68 ppm of chemical residue was detected in the pacifiers after they were warmed up to 40 degrees Celsius, the typical temperature inside a baby's mouth.

The FDA noted that a total of 3.6 kilograms of NUK's pacifiers would be either dumped or returned to the suppliers. It also advised parents in the country to avoid using hot water to sanitize toys or baby products, as many of them are heat-intolerant and may release toxic chemicals.

Meanwhile, several imported fruit and vegetable products were also found to contain high levels of pesticides and carcinogens, such as cadmium and aflatoxin b1. These include blueberries, nectarines, and cherries from Chile; apples from the U.S.; strawberries from Japan; as well as Chinese cabbages and broad beans from Vietnam.

The FDA said that none of the products had entered the Taiwanese market prior to their rejection.



Excessive levels of pesticide detected in Chinese cabbages from Vietnam. (FDA photo)



MEIKO strawberries imported from Japan found to contain high levels of pesticide. (FDA photo)