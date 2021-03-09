Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taipei machine tool show goes virtual amid COVID pandemic

Almost 1,000 companies have registered to take part in March's TIMTOS

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/09 15:59
A previous edition of TIMTOS in Taipei 

A previous edition of TIMTOS in Taipei  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though the Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) will go virtual March 15-20 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, almost 1,000 exhibitors will still participate, organizers said Tuesday (March 9).

Foreign companies will make up about 20 percent of the 968 exhibitors expected at the event, CNA reported.

The show is the largest of the year so far in Taipei, according to organizers the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).

An estimated 1,000 buyers from Brazil, Turkey, Russia, Australia, and Canada registered or are in the process of requesting information about the registration formalities.

The event will include an introduction to smart manufacturing with live reports from factories under the title “TIMTOS Glimpse,” the presentation of new products in a “TIMTOS Studio,” and “TIMTOS Factory Live” reports with discussions about smart machinery.

Separately, an international machinery procurement fair will be held online on March 31, attracting 230 buyers from 44 countries, CNA reported. The products on offer will be machines used in production ranging from semiconductors to textiles and shoes.
TIMTOS
Taipei International Machinery Tool Show
TAITRA
TAMI
pandemic
machinery
machinery industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID
Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID
2021/03/06 16:13
Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant
Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant
2021/03/05 19:00
Seven airlines stopped flying to Taiwan during COVID pandemic
Seven airlines stopped flying to Taiwan during COVID pandemic
2021/03/05 16:26
Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years
Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years
2021/03/05 14:23
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
2021/02/28 10:30

Updated : 2021-03-09 16:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident