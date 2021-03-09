Taipei machine tool show goes virtual amid COVID pandemic

A previous edition of TIMTOS in Taipei A previous edition of TIMTOS in Taipei (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though the Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) will go virtual March 15-20 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, almost 1,000 exhibitors will still participate, organizers said Tuesday (March 9).

Foreign companies will make up about 20 percent of the 968 exhibitors expected at the event, CNA reported.

The show is the largest of the year so far in Taipei, according to organizers the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).

An estimated 1,000 buyers from Brazil, Turkey, Russia, Australia, and Canada registered or are in the process of requesting information about the registration formalities.

The event will include an introduction to smart manufacturing with live reports from factories under the title “TIMTOS Glimpse,” the presentation of new products in a “TIMTOS Studio,” and “TIMTOS Factory Live” reports with discussions about smart machinery.

Separately, an international machinery procurement fair will be held online on March 31, attracting 230 buyers from 44 countries, CNA reported. The products on offer will be machines used in production ranging from semiconductors to textiles and shoes.