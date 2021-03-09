Newly completed bike path connects Bitan with Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly completed bike path beside the Jingmei River in New Taipei City will enable cyclists to ride from the Bitan Scenic Area all the way to the Taipei Zoo without having to cross the river to Taipei City.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) went on a cycling tour on Tuesday morning (March 9) to experience the new bikeway, which connects all existing bike paths on the river bank.

He told reporters that the 4.4-kilometer bikeway cost the city NT$61 million (US$2.1 million) to build, noting that the city has a total of 209 kilometers of riverside bike paths that go along four waterways.

The city’s High Riverbank Construction Management Office said that the Jingmei riverbank in New Taipei used to be the only one in the city without a bikeway system due to its narrow space. This forced New Taipei cyclists to cross over to Taipei City to get to the Taipei Zoo.

After the completion of the new bike path, the systems on both sides of the river are now interconnected, the office added.