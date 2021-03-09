Constitutional Court takes up indigenous hunting rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Constitutional Court on Tuesday (March 9) held a hearing on the constitutionality of the cases of indigenous hunters convicted after using firearms to hunt protected animals in eastern Taiwan.

A number of indigenous activists spent the night outside the Judicial Yuan, which houses the court, and performed a ritual in the early morning hours leading up to the hearing.

One of the petitioners, Tama Talum (Wang Kuang-lu, 王光祿 in Mandarin), is a member of the Bunun tribe in his 60s. He was sentenced to three and a half years in 2013 for violating the Act Controlling Guns, Knives and Ammunition and the Wildlife Conservation Act when he killed a goatlike Formosan serow and a Reeves' muntjac, a miniature species of deer, with a shotgun.

Talum's sentence was suspended in 2017, and he has since been making the case for his innocence with the help of groups such as the Legal Aid Foundation.

Talum has maintained his innocence, claiming he had shot the animals to provide his ailing 94-year-old mother with fresh meat while she was ill.

Article 21-1 of the Wildlife Conservation Act had allowed indigenous people to hunt only when it fell into the category of traditional ritual, and then only with homemade firearms, unlike the shotgun used by Talum. A 2017 interpretation by the Council of Agriculture and Council of Indigenous Peoples updated the act to permit hunting for food that is shared with members of one's family or tribe as long as it is not sold.

At stake during Tuesday's hearing is under what conditions the country's native peoples are guaranteed the right to continue their cultural practice of hunting game as well as how to strike a balance between this right and constitutionally mandated environmental protection.

The court will issue its decision within one month.