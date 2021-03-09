Taiwan reports 1 imported COVID case from Honduras

Stock photo of health workers in Hospital Maria in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, waiting to take Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Reuters photo) Stock photo of health workers in Hospital Maria in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, waiting to take Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 9) confirmed one COVID-19 infection imported from Honduras.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, raising the country's total number of cases to 977. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who recently returned from Honduras.

Chuang said that case No. 978 flew to Honduras in May of 2019 for work. In January of this year, she began to experience nasal congestion.

On Jan. 6, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and stayed in home isolation until Feb. 19. During this period, she was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 16, Jan. 18, Feb. 8, and Feb. 17, with all results coming back negative.

Before returning to Taiwan, she submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of her flight and was sent directly to her residence upon arrival in Taiwan. On Feb. 21, she was accompanied by a friend on her return trip to Taiwan.

On March 8, her quarantine came to an end. That same day, she took a self-paid coronavirus test at a hospital due to work requirements.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 9 with a Ct value of 34 while testing negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. The CECC said that the sole contact in her case is her friend who joined her on the flight to Taiwan.

When her friend's quarantine ended on March 8, the person underwent a coronavirus test, which came back negative. As the friend did not have any close contact with case No. 977, the person has only been asked to undergo self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 178,886 COVID-19 tests, with 176,442 coming back negative. Out of the 977 officially confirmed cases, 861 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 932 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 35 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.