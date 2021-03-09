'Taiwan deputies' at China's NPC voice support for cross-strait unification

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of mysterious "Taiwan representatives" at China's National People's Congress (NPC) recently expressed their "unshakable" determination to promote Taiwan's unification with China.

According to Chinese media, the 13 "Taiwanese deputies" who took part in China's annual parliamentary meeting last week vowed to run more pro-unification propaganda through Taiwan's media platforms. They said the plan will be carried out through collaboration between media companies from both sides.

The so-called Taiwanese delegates include Xu Pei (許沛), president of Chongqing Taiwan Federation; Zou Zhenqiu (鄒振球), president of Jiangsu Taiwan Federation; Zhang Xiong (張雄), professor of Shanghai Tongji University; Zhang Xiaodong (張曉東), founder of Renfu Pharmaceutical Group; Chen Jun (陳軍), a member of the Amis tribe; Chen Yunying (陳雲英), wife of Chinese economist Lin Yifu (林毅夫); Lin Qing (林青), president of the Hainan Taiwan Federation; Huang Zhixian (黃志賢), head of the Taiwan Province Delegation; Fu Zhiguan (符之冠); Liang Zhiqiang (梁志強); Ceng Liqun (曾力群), president of the Guizhou Taiwan Federation; Cai Peihui (蔡培輝), a Gansu Province government official; and Liao Haiying (廖海鷹), director of the gland surgery department at the Second Hospital of Hebei Medical University.

The same group has represented Taiwan at the NPC since 2018. However, out of these 13 delegates, only Chen Yunying was actually born in Taiwan.

Speaking at the meeting, Cai Peihui claimed that many young Taiwanese and Hongkongers are eager to join the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend their "motherland." He asserted that "the people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China will oppose any attempts to push for Taiwan's independence and separate the country."

The 58-year-old Cai also claimed that he was a PLA war hero in the Vietnam War. However, netizens have pointed out that he would only have been 12 years old when the Vietnam War ended in 1975.



