Butler carries Drexel past Northeastern 74-67 in CAA tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 13:17
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Butler had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 74-67 win over Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Assocation semifinals on Monday night.

The sixth-seeded Dragons will face eighth-seeded Elon in Tuesday's championship game.

Zach Walton had 15 points for Drexel (11-7). Camren Wynter added 14 points and six rebounds. Xavier Bell had 11 points.

Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 30 points for the second-seeded Huskies (10-9). Tyson Walker added 23 points.

Updated : 2021-03-09 14:33 GMT+08:00

