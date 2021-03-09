Alexa
Oladapo's 19 leads Oakland over N. Kentucky 69-58 in Horizon

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 12:52
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Oladapo registered 19 points as third-seeded Oakland got past fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky 69-58 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

The Golden Grizzlies will face top-seeded Cleveland State in Tuesday's championship game.

Rashad Williams had 17 points for Oakland (12-17). Jalen Moore added 14 points.

Trevon Faulkner had 26 points for the Norse (14-11). Bryson Langdon added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-09 14:32 GMT+08:00

