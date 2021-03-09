Alexa
HP CEO meets Taiwan suppliers amid global component shortage

Enrique Lores carried out his one-day trip under quarantine-free 'economic bubble'

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/09 17:10
Hewlett Packard President and CEO Enrique Lores (HP website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hewlett Packard President and CEO Enrique Lores arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (March 7) for brief meetings with top executives of the American company's notebook component suppliers, media reported.

In his one-day trip following a visit to South Korea last week, Lores flew by private jet and was allowed to enter the country in the morning on the quarantine-free "economic bubble" after undergoing COVID-19 testing at the border. Lores was said to have met top executives of the company's Taiwanese suppliers in a hotel.

The HP veteran reportedly observed the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters during the meetings without eating under the "economic bubble" visit rules. Taiwanese panel makers AU Optronics and Innolux, power management IC vendor Richteck Technology, telecommunication IC manufacturer Realtek Semiconductor Corp., as well as contract laptop makers Quanta Computer and Inventec were on his guest list, Business Next reported.

The meetings were set up to express gratitude to the American company's Taiwanese suppliers and, most importantly, to call for help to ship more chips amid the Taiwanese chipmakers' extremely tight schedule.

Lores left the country right after the meetings that day.

As the global shortage of electronic components is worsening and likely to hamper HP’s growth, people familiar with the matter told Business Next that Lores' brief trip to Taiwan will help ease the crunch. The American tech giant was rumored to have turned down a massive PC order of one million units from the Indonesian government in 2020 due to a component shortage.

According to IDC, HP was the worst performer among the world's top five personal computer vendors last year in terms of shipments, with an annual growth rate of only 7.5 percent.
HP
shortage
economic bubble

Updated : 2021-03-09 17:41 GMT+08:00

