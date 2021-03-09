Alexa
Kane Williamson to miss NZ-Banglades ODI series

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 11:29
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Captain Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s three one-day internationals against Bangladesh later this month with an elbow injury.

In a statement New Zealand Cricket medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson has a small tear in his left elbow tendon that requires immediate treatment.

"Kane’s been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn’t improved,” Shackel said. “He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats which has inhibited his ability to recover.

“We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right.”

Williamson is now unlikely to play for New Zealand at home again during the southern hemisphere summer.

The one-day internationals will be played on March 20, 23 and 26. Williamson will also likely miss three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh on March 28 and 30 and April 1 while traveling to the Indian Premier League.

He will rejoin New Zealand for its two-test series against England in May before the World Test Championship final against India at Southampton from June 18 to 22.

