Obanor wins it at buzzer, Oral Roberts beats SDSU in Summit

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 11:11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kareem Thompson scored a season-high 22 points and Kevin Obanor tipped in a miss at the buzzer as Oral Roberts edged past South Dakota State 90-88 in the semifinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Monday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points and 10 assists for Oral Roberts (15-10). Obanor finished with 14 points and Carlos Jurgens had 13. Thompson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Baylor Scheierman scored a career-high 28 points plus nine rebounds and seven assists for the Jackrabbits (16-7). Douglas Wilson added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Matt Dentlinger had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-09 13:01 GMT+08:00

