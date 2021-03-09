Alexa
US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs part of US' global initiative to advance women's economic empowerment

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/09 11:34
AIT launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Taiwan (AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen joined Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) in inaugurating the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Taiwan on Monday (March 8), marking International Women’s Day.

The program will enroll 90 female entrepreneurs from Taiwan in the U.S.-led AWE initiative, launched in 2019 under the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). The initiative is part of the U.S. commitment to empowering women worldwide.

Participants will have access to resources and skills training assistance through DreamBuilder, a platform providing courses on marketing, selling, accounting, product design, among others involved in running a business, according to AIT.

AWE Taiwan will team up with the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Fei Yen (飛雁) program for the recruitment of the 90 businesswomen. They will be incorporated in the ECA’s alumni database and be able to engage in related events.

Lauding Taiwan as a leader in East Asia for the empowerment of women, Christensen said AWE supports the priorities of the U.S.-Taiwan partnership, including boosting bilateral trade and promoting language exchanges. Having rolled out the program in 53 countries, the U.S. eyes adding more than 70 countries this year to AWE's global network.
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT
U.S.-Taiwan
Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Updated : 2021-03-09 13:01 GMT+08:00

