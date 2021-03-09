Alexa
Patton lifts Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 71-65 in Horizon

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 10:44
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky in Tuesday's title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31.

Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State (18-7), including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Jayson Woodrich added 11 points. Craig Beaudion had 10 points.

Josh Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points. Te’Jon Lucas had seven assists. Amir Allen had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 8 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-09 11:35 GMT+08:00

