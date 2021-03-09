Major fire erupts in Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan

Fire breaks out in Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo from Facebook group 爆廢公社二館) Fire breaks out in Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo from Facebook group 爆廢公社二館)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A major fire erupted in Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning (March 9), forcing the fire department to dispatch 36 fire trucks and 78 personnel to tackle the blaze.

After receiving calls, the Kaohsiung City Fire Department rushed to the intersection of Xinhua Street and Dayong Road in Yancheng District and extinguished the fire after a two-hour-long effort. It said that the conflagration apparently erupted at the Bicycle Warehouse, which typically serves as an exhibition area and a large indoor bazaar.

While the cause has yet to be determined, no casualties or injuries were reported. Around 1,200 square meters were damaged by the flames, while nearly the entire building was compromised.

Since the Bicycle Warehouse is close to homes and the city's light rail line, the fire caused some panic in the surrounding neighborhood. Many local residents were forced to move their vehicles and leave their houses.

A few people living in the area also shared photos of the fire on Facebook. One netizen said he was woken up by the sirens from the fire trucks in the middle of the night, while another said she saw the roof of the warehouse collapse in less than an hour after the fire began.

During a media interview, Pier-2 Operation Center director Wang Hui-lin (王慧琳) explained that the Kaohsiung Cultural Affairs Bureau had rented the Bicycle Warehouse from a local resident and that it will seek to repair the damages. It added that no exhibition was going on at the warehouse this week, so only the structure of the building was affected by the blaze.



