Japanese YouTuber savors Taiwanese pineapple beef noodle soup, free fruit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japanese YouTuber on Monday (March 8) released a video of an eatery that is offering free Taiwanese pineapples for customers who try its pineapple beef noodle soup.

On Feb. 26, Beijing announced it would ban all imports of Taiwanese pineapples, alleging that “harmful organisms” had been found in the fruit. The move has prompted a groundswell of support for Taiwanese pineapples among local companies, consumers, foreign YouTubers, and trading partners such as Japan, the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

On Monday, a Japanese YouTuber who goes by the handle Sayuri, posted a video of her trip to Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle to sample their new take on beef noodle soup which now includes fresh Taiwanese pineapple. In an effort to support local farmers amid the Chinese ban, the restaurant is offering a free Taiwanese pineapple to customers who buy a bowl of its pineapple beef noodle soup.

Sayuri has lived in Taiwan for three years and is a host of the TV programs "Utaima Show" (國興日本歌唱王) and "Bikkuri Taiwan" (台灣好吃驚) and a regular guest on "Half and Half" (2分之一強). Sayuri told Taiwan News that she discovered the restaurant's unique new dish and special promotion through a news report.

On Sunday (March 7), she went to Taipei's Zhongshan District to explore the restaurant, which is located at the corner of Jianguo North Road Section 2 and Changchun Road. True to its advertising, there are stacks of boxes filled with fresh pineapples both in front of and inside the restaurant.



Pineapple beef noodle soup. (Taiwan News photo)

Sayuri was impressed with the selection of authentic Taiwanese dishes on the menu, such as duck blood and tomato beef noodle soup. When it came to the pineapple beef noodle soup, she was initially uncertain that the fruit would go well with the salty soup, but found that the broth was tasty with just the right hint of pineapple.

Although it is not a traditional dish, she found that the combination of the tender beef and fresh pineapples actually went extremely well together. Sayuri was so impressed with the dish that she recommended the restaurant permanently add it to the menu.

At the end of her video, she proudly displayed her free pineapple, which like all customers she was able to personally select. She praised the restaurant for its creativity and called on her viewers to "support Taiwanese pineapples together!"

Those wishing to sample Chef Hung's Taiwan pineapple beef noodle soup can visit its Taipei branch at No. 72, Jianguo North Road Section 2, Zhongshan District, while pineapple supplies last.



Sayuri (left) and Keoni Everington (right) holding free pinapple. (Taiwan News photo)