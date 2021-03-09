Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Burford lifts Elon past Hofstra 76-58 in CAA tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 09:47
Burford lifts Elon past Hofstra 76-58 in CAA tourney

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Burford had 19 points to lead five Elon players in double figures as the eighth-seeded Phoenix upset fourth-seeded Hofstra 76-58 in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tourney on Monday night.

Elon, which upended top-seeded James Madison 72-71 on Sunday, will face No. 6 Drexel or No. 2 Northeastern in the championship on Tuesday.

Hunter Woods and Ikenna Ndugba added 14 points apiece for the Phoenix (10-8). Hunter McIntosh and Simon Wright chipped in 10 points each. Woods also had seven rebounds, while Ndugba posted 10 rebounds.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for the Pride (13-10). Caleb Burgess added 16 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points.

Tareq Coburn, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Pride, scored only 6 points. He hit 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-09 11:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan