Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mays not returning as SMU women's coach after 5 seasons

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 09:40
Mays not returning as SMU women's coach after 5 seasons

DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Travis Mays will not return next season after compiling a 58-50 record over five seasons.

Athletic director Rick Hart said Monday night that he had decided not to renew Mays' contract.

“The on-court record of our teams did not reach the level of success we hoped for our program,” Hart said.

The Mustangs, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2008, lost all six games they played this season. The last was Dec. 20, before the team decided not to play any more games because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Mays played three seasons in the NBA after being a two-time Southwest Conference player of the year at Texas. He guided SMU to only one postseason appearance, a berth in the 2017 Women's NIT.

When hired in 2016, Mays replaced Rhonda Rompola, who had been head coach for 25 seasons and at the time had been part of 35 of the program’s 40 seasons. Rompola led the Mustangs to seven NCAA Tournaments, the last in the season they had a program-record 24 wins.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-09 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan