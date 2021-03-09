Alexa
Girl using lemonade stand to fund brain surgery in recovery

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 06:53
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her own brain surgery underwent a successful operation on Monday, her mother said.

Liza Scott's surgery at Boston Children's Hospital was “uneventful," and she was alert and talking in the recovery room afterward, mother Elizabeth Scott said in a Facebook post.

In a separate text message, Elizabeth Scott declared: “God is good!”

Doctors last month determined that a series of seizures Liza began having were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair, her mother said. The girl volunteered to help raise money for expenses not covered by insurance with a lemonade stand set up in the family bakery in suburban Birmingham.

The stand brought in more than $12,000 in a few days, nearly all through donations, and a separate fundraiser Elizabeth Scott organized online has received more than $370,000.

“Liza is a superstar and probably the bravest little girl I know,” said her mother's message on social media.

Additional operations will be needed, but the timing wasn't immediately clear.

Updated : 2021-03-09 08:30 GMT+08:00

