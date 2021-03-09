Alexa
Real Betis rallies to defeat Alavés 3-2 in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 06:53
MADRID (AP) — Real Betis rallied from two goals down to defeat Alavés 3-2 in the Spanish league on Monday, staying in the fight for European qualification spots.

Betis' fourth victory in a row moved the club within three points of fifth-placed Real Sociedad and six points from fourth-placed Sevilla.

Betis visits Sevilla in the Seville derby on Sunday.

Joselu and Édgar Méndez put Alavés ahead with a goal each in the first half, but the hosts rallied with Borja Iglesias scoring in the 61st and 88th minutes and Joaquín Sánchez adding a goal in the 81st.

It was the fourth straight loss for Alavés, which stayed second-to-last in the 20-team standings, two points from safety. It has only one win in its last 12 league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-09 08:30 GMT+08:00

