‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with 5th season finale in April

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 06:28
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian sitcom "Kim’s Convenience″ is set to close up shop after its fifth season.

The show’s producers said Monday the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season. It airs on Netflix in the U.S. and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Canada.

"Kim’s Convenience″ stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto.

The producers said in a statement that they decided they couldn’t move forward with another season after two of the show’s co-creators left to pursue other projects. It’s a full season shorter than what was planned in early 2020 when the comedy was renewed for two additional seasons at the CBC.

Liu, who will lead Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,″ tweeted that he was ”heartbroken″ by the decision, saying he felt his character’s journey was cut short.

He wrote that while he felt “Kim’s Convenience″ fans ”deserved better,″ he was proud of everything the show’s team had accomplished.

Updated : 2021-03-09 08:28 GMT+08:00

