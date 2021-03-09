Škriniar helps Inter beat Atalanta 1-0 to go 6 points clear

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8... Atalanta's Duvan Zapata reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalan... Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, front, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Cristian Romero during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta... Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, front, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Cristian Romero during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, front, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta... Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, front, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Sir... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in action during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday,... Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in action during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, left, celebrates with his teammates his goal against Atalanta during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atal... Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, left, celebrates with his teammates his goal against Atalanta during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar celebrates his goal against Atalanta during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadi... Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar celebrates his goal against Atalanta during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan moved six points clear at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 win at home against high-scoring Atalanta on Monday.

Defender Milan Škriniar scored early in the second half and boosted Inter’s chances of winning its first Italian league title in more than a decade.

Inter restored its healthy advantage over second-placed AC Milan.

It was the first time Atalanta failed to score away from home in Serie A since 2019, and Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remained fifth, a point behind Roma.

Atalanta scored 11 goals in its past three matches and came closest to taking the lead at the end of a tense first half as first Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović pulled off a fantastic save to deny Duván Zapata then Marcelo Brozović had to clear from practically on the line from the ensuing corner.

Inter broke the deadlock nine minutes after the break when Atalanta failed to properly clear a corner and Škriniar fired the loose ball into the bottom left corner.

