Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

More sports books launching online casinos in the U.S.

By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/09 06:00
More sports books launching online casinos in the U.S.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Companies that are well-known for conducting online sports betting are branching out into the online casino business.

The latest such deal was announced Monday when FanDuel and Boyd Gaming Corp. said they would launch online casino operations using an iconic gambling brand from years gone by.

The companies will operate Stardust-themed online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania later this year, pending regulatory approval in both states.

FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd's Stardust brand, and will launch a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania.

A single Stardust Casino app will be available in both states.

“For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip," said Keith Smith, president of Boyd Gaming. “And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever.”

All the games that were available under Betfair will continue to be available under the new brand.

The move was the latest among prominent online sports books to move into the online casino arena, an area of gambling that had been growing quickly even before the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic further boosted online winnings from customers unwilling to visit a casino in person.

According to the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Michigan; William Hill has an online casino operation in Michigan, and PointsBet has plans for online casinos in New Jersey and Michigan.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Updated : 2021-03-09 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan