McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 05:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

McAfee Corp., up $2.68 to $23.87.

The security software company is selling its enterprise business for $4 billion.

GameStop Corp., up $56.76 to $194.50.

The video game retailer named an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.

Athene Holding Ltd., up $2.92 to $51.80.

Investment management company Apollo Global Management is buying the annuity and retirement services company.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc., down $1.31 to $1.38.

The biotechnology company’s potential treatment for the genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome needs further study before receiving a U.S. regulatory review.

AnaptysBio Inc., down $9.96 to $19.51.

The company’s potential treatment for skin condition palmoplantar pustulosis failed to meet a key goal in a study.

Walt Disney Co., up $11.92 to $201.91.

The entertainment company's California theme parks could reopen at 15% capacity in April, according to media reports.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.38.

The price of oil edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.99 to $72.22.

Bank stocks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Updated : 2021-03-09 07:00 GMT+08:00

