Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LaToya Sanders retires from WNBA; helped Mystics win title

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 04:35
LaToya Sanders retires from WNBA; helped Mystics win title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders retired from the WNBA on Monday, two years after helping win a championship.

Sanders sat out the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-2 Sanders played four seasons for the Mystics, averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 89 games. That included being a starter on the 2019 team that won the WNBA title.

“As one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA, she set a tone for our growth, improvement, and maturity as a team over the past several years,” Mystics general manager and coach Mike Thibault said.

Sanders will work in player development for the Mystics' ownership group.

She was a first-round draft pick by Phoenix in 2008 and appeared in 155 games for four teams across seven WNBA seasons, averaging 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-09 07:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan