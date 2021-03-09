New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|129.15
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|129.05
|Up
|.30
|May
|131.15
|Up
|.30
|May
|128.25
|130.95
|128.00
|129.15
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|130.10
|132.80
|130.00
|131.15
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|131.80
|134.65
|131.80
|133.00
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|133.95
|136.50
|133.55
|134.85
|Up
|.45
|Mar
|135.45
|138.05
|135.05
|136.45
|Up
|.55
|May
|135.90
|138.75
|135.85
|137.30
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|136.50
|139.20
|136.50
|137.85
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|137.70
|139.55
|136.85
|138.20
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|138.20
|140.00
|137.35
|138.65
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|139.35
|Up
|.45
|May
|140.95
|140.95
|139.90
|139.90
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|141.45
|141.45
|140.35
|140.35
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|141.90
|141.90
|140.70
|140.70
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|141.50
|Up
|.40