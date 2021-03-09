Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/09 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 129.15 Up .30
Mar 129.05 Up .30
May 131.15 Up .30
May 128.25 130.95 128.00 129.15 Up .30
Jul 130.10 132.80 130.00 131.15 Up .30
Sep 131.80 134.65 131.80 133.00 Up .35
Dec 133.95 136.50 133.55 134.85 Up .45
Mar 135.45 138.05 135.05 136.45 Up .55
May 135.90 138.75 135.85 137.30 Up .60
Jul 136.50 139.20 136.50 137.85 Up .60
Sep 137.70 139.55 136.85 138.20 Up .55
Dec 138.20 140.00 137.35 138.65 Up .50
Mar 139.35 Up .45
May 140.95 140.95 139.90 139.90 Up .40
Jul 141.45 141.45 140.35 140.35 Up .40
Sep 141.90 141.90 140.70 140.70 Up .40
Dec 141.50 Up .40

Updated : 2021-03-09 06:58 GMT+08:00

