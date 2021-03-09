BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2693 Down 13 May 2539 Down 7 May 2535 2576 2526 2533 Down 13 Jul 2535 2579 2528 2539 Down 7 Sep 2530 2572 2525 2534 Down 10 Dec 2526 2564 2519 2529 Down 10 Mar 2520 2551 2514 2520 Down 10 May 2529 2529 2509 2515 Down 8 Jul 2530 2530 2511 2517 Down 8 Sep 2532 2532 2514 2520 Down 8 Dec 2525 Down 8