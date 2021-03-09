BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2693
|Down
|13
|May
|2539
|Down
|7
|May
|2535
|2576
|2526
|2533
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2535
|2579
|2528
|2539
|Down
|7
|Sep
|2530
|2572
|2525
|2534
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2526
|2564
|2519
|2529
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2520
|2551
|2514
|2520
|Down
|10
|May
|2529
|2529
|2509
|2515
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2530
|2530
|2511
|2517
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2532
|2532
|2514
|2520
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2525
|Down
|8