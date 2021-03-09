Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings bring back DE Stephen Weatherly after Panthers stint

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 03:47
Vikings bring back DE Stephen Weatherly after Panthers stint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Monday, bringing back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush.

Weatherly played last season with the Carolina Panthers, who released him on Feb. 19. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Weatherly spent the first four years of his career as a rotational player with the Vikings, who took him in the seventh round out of Vanderbilt in 2016.

As a free agent last offseason, Weatherly signed with the Panthers for $6.25 million guaranteed and started the first nine games, only to injure his finger, go on injured reserve and get cut for salary cap savings with one year remaining on his deal. Weatherly has six sacks in 58 regular-season games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-09 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan