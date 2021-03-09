Djokovic celebrates rankings record with fans in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic, center, Serbian tennis player, is surrounded by fans as he arrives at a restaurant, Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. Djokovic ... Novak Djokovic, center, Serbian tennis player, is surrounded by fans as he arrives at a restaurant, Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 8, 2021. Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. Djokovic is in his 311th week in the top spot. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Novak Djokovic supporters staged boisterous street celebrations after the Serb became the sole record-holder for most weeks as the men's world No. 1 on Monday.

Djokovic topped the ATP rankings for a combined 311 weeks, surpassing Roger Federer’s tally of 310.

Djokovic and his family joined fireworks in front of their restaurant in the new part of Belgrade.

Main buildings downtown in the Serbian capital were lit with his portrait, including a light show displaying the best moments of his career.

Jubilant fans chanted “Nolo, Nolo,” waved Serbian flags, and kept no social distancing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic addressed the crowd, saying, “Today is a special day for myself, my family as well as Serbia. Thank you for the success which is not only mine but of the whole nation.”

The ATP rankings date to 1973, and Djokovic first topped them in July 2011. He's in his fifth stint at the top.

His Australian Open victory last month earned him an 18th Grand Slam singles trophy, two less than his greatest rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports