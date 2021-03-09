Alexa
Wilfried Nancy promoted to head coach of Montreal in MLS

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 03:03
MONTREAL (AP) —

Wilfried Nancy was promoted to head coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer on Monday following the resignation of Thierry Henry on Feb. 25.

“After Thierry left, we decided to trust him and give him the opportunity to continue the work we started last season, with the same vision,” Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said.

Nancy, 43, had been an assistant coach since 2016.

“I am very happy and proud to take on this new challenge,” Nancy said in a statement. “It’s even more special, since it’s with the club I’ve known since I came to Montreal.”

A native of France, Nancy joined Montreal as an academy coach when the program debuted in 2011.

Assistant coaches Kwame Ampadu and Laurent Ciman, goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre and fitness coach Jules Gueguen will complete Nancy’s staff.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-09 05:28 GMT+08:00

