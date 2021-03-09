Alexa
Giants add Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 02:29
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have appointed Kyle O’Brien to the newly created position of senior personnel executive and hired Drew Wilson as their new assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The team announced the moves on Monday.

O'Brien has 19 years of NFL experience, spending the past five with the Detroit Lions helping to oversee player personnel. The former Harvard lacrosse player also has worked for Jacksonville, Kansas City and the New England Patriots and the Jets.

Wilson replaces Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants after three seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons’ strength and conditioning coach. The 42-year-old Wilson spent the previous four years as the director of football strength and conditioning at the University of Colorado.

Updated : 2021-03-09 05:28 GMT+08:00

