Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/09 01:03
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash.,...

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

Gonzaga plays Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night and would advance to the title game Tuesday with a win. The Zags (24-0) are the only remaining undefeated team in Division I.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-09 02:31 GMT+08:00

