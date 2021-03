Monday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €334,240 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Constant Lestienne, France, def. Steven Diez (7), Canada, 2-0, ret.

Arthur Rinderknech (3), France, def. Maxime Cressy (5), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Mathias Bourgue, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge (2), Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8.