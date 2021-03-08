Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thousands of Ukrainian women march against domestic violence

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 23:24
Activists shouts slogans at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the glob...
Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Posters read "Equal rights". Millions a...
Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. A banner reads "Ratify the Istanbul Con...
Activists dressed as women historical figures hold portraits of outstanding women in history at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's D...
Women shouts slogans at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the globe ar...
Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the globe are marking I...

Activists shouts slogans at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the glob...

Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Posters read "Equal rights". Millions a...

Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. A banner reads "Ratify the Istanbul Con...

Activists dressed as women historical figures hold portraits of outstanding women in history at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's D...

Women shouts slogans at a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the globe ar...

Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Millions across the globe are marking I...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of women marched through the center of Ukraine's capital on International Women's Day to draw attention to domestic violence, which has risen sharply amid restrictions imposed to block the spread of coronavirus.

Many of those in the Monday march in Kyiv held flowers and wore traditional Ukrainian national costumes.

“The purpose of the march is to draw public attention to how the situation of women has deteriorated, especially during the pandemic,” said Daria Mizina, an Amnesty International Ukraine activist.

During the pandemic, cases of domestic violence in Ukraine increased by almost half. Over the past year, the police received 174,386 statements of domestic violence.

The marchers demanded Ukraine’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe measure to combat violence against women.

Updated : 2021-03-09 00:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan