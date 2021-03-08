Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 23:00
NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 6-4 W-2 16-3 8-9 18-6
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ 9-1 W-2 13-6 11-7 11-9
Boston 19 17 .528 5 6-4 W-4 12-5 7-12 14-10
New York 19 18 .514 7-3 W-1 11-7 8-11 13-10
Toronto 17 19 .472 7 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-11 12-11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 18 18 .500 7-3 W-1 10-8 8-10 9-12
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-10 9-9
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 5-5 W-2 8-9 8-11 11-12
Washington 14 20 .412 3 7-3 W-1 7-10 7-10 5-14
Orlando 13 23 .361 5 4-6 L-5 8-12 5-11 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 6-4 W-1 14-5 8-9 12-7
Chicago 16 18 .471 5 6-4 W-1 7-11 9-7 7-8
Indiana 16 19 .457 4-6 L-1 7-11 9-8 10-11
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 4-6 L-1 9-10 5-12 10-10
Detroit 10 26 .278 12 3-7 L-1 6-10 4-16 7-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
San Antonio 18 14 .563 6-4 L-1 9-10 9-4 12-13
Dallas 18 16 .529 1 8-2 W-3 9-8 9-8 9-10
Memphis 16 16 .500 2 5-5 L-1 7-11 9-5 8-10
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-2 10-9 5-12 8-13
Houston 11 23 .324 8 0-10 L-13 5-10 6-13 8-11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 27 9 .750 6-4 L-2 15-2 12-7 12-5
Portland 21 14 .600 6-4 W-3 11-6 10-8 11-9
Denver 21 15 .583 6 6-4 W-4 9-7 12-8 13-9
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 4-6 W-1 6-11 9-10 7-16
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20 1-9 L-9 4-13 3-16 4-15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 24 11 .686 8-2 W-4 12-6 12-5 15-7
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 3-7 L-2 11-8 13-5 17-8
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4-6 L-3 12-6 12-8 14-7
Golden State 19 18 .514 6 5-5 L-3 12-6 7-12 9-10
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½ 2-8 L-1 8-12 6-10 7-11

___

Sunday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-09 00:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan