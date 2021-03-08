All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|16-3
|8-9
|18-6
|Brooklyn
|24
|13
|.649
|½
|9-1
|W-2
|13-6
|11-7
|11-9
|Boston
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|12-5
|7-12
|14-10
|New York
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|11-7
|8-11
|13-10
|Toronto
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|8-8
|9-11
|12-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|10-8
|8-10
|9-12
|Charlotte
|17
|18
|.486
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|8-10
|9-9
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|8-9
|8-11
|11-12
|Washington
|14
|20
|.412
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|7-10
|7-10
|5-14
|Orlando
|13
|23
|.361
|5
|4-6
|L-5
|8-12
|5-11
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-5
|8-9
|12-7
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|7-11
|9-7
|7-8
|Indiana
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-11
|9-8
|10-11
|Cleveland
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|5-12
|10-10
|Detroit
|10
|26
|.278
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|6-10
|4-16
|7-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|San Antonio
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|9-10
|9-4
|12-13
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|8-2
|W-3
|9-8
|9-8
|9-10
|Memphis
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|7-11
|9-5
|8-10
|New Orleans
|15
|21
|.417
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|10-9
|5-12
|8-13
|Houston
|11
|23
|.324
|8
|0-10
|L-13
|5-10
|6-13
|8-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|15-2
|12-7
|12-5
|Portland
|21
|14
|.600
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|11-6
|10-8
|11-9
|Denver
|21
|15
|.583
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|9-7
|12-8
|13-9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|21
|.417
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|6-11
|9-10
|7-16
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|.194
|20
|1-9
|L-9
|4-13
|3-16
|4-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|12-6
|12-5
|15-7
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|13
|.649
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|11-8
|13-5
|17-8
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-6
|12-8
|14-7
|Golden State
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|5-5
|L-3
|12-6
|7-12
|9-10
|Sacramento
|14
|22
|.389
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-12
|6-10
|7-11
___
Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.