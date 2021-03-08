All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|73
|56
|10-0-2
|5-6-2
|7-2-1
|Washington
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|79
|76
|7-3-2
|7-3-2
|7-2-1
|Boston
|22
|13
|6
|3
|29
|65
|54
|6-2-1
|7-4-2
|4-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|77
|75
|10-2-0
|4-7-1
|7-3-0
|Philadelphia
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|71
|69
|6-3-2
|6-4-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|66
|63
|5-6-2
|5-4-1
|6-4-0
|New Jersey
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|51
|66
|2-9-1
|6-2-1
|2-8-0
|Buffalo
|23
|6
|14
|3
|15
|52
|75
|2-7-2
|4-7-1
|2-7-1
|Tampa Bay
|23
|17
|4
|2
|36
|83
|48
|9-1-0
|8-3-2
|7-2-1
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|85
|64
|8-1-1
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Florida
|24
|15
|5
|4
|34
|80
|70
|7-3-3
|8-2-1
|5-3-2
|Chicago
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|82
|80
|7-4-2
|6-4-3
|6-3-1
|Columbus
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|69
|85
|6-4-3
|4-7-2
|3-6-1
|Nashville
|25
|11
|14
|0
|22
|61
|82
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Dallas
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|56
|54
|5-3-4
|2-5-1
|2-6-2
|Detroit
|26
|7
|16
|3
|17
|54
|87
|4-6-2
|3-10-1
|3-6-1
|Vegas
|21
|16
|4
|1
|33
|70
|45
|10-2-1
|6-2-0
|8-2-0
|St. Louis
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|81
|79
|4-6-2
|10-2-1
|5-4-1
|Colorado
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|68
|55
|6-3-1
|7-4-1
|6-3-1
|Minnesota
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|69
|60
|5-3-0
|8-5-1
|7-2-1
|Los Angeles
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|68
|65
|4-3-4
|6-5-1
|6-2-2
|Arizona
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|65
|73
|7-7-3
|4-3-0
|5-4-1
|Anaheim
|25
|7
|12
|6
|20
|55
|76
|3-7-3
|4-5-3
|1-6-3
|San Jose
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|63
|86
|2-5-1
|6-6-2
|3-5-2
|Toronto
|26
|18
|6
|2
|38
|90
|63
|9-3-1
|9-3-1
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|79
|69
|9-4-1
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Edmonton
|26
|15
|11
|0
|30
|83
|80
|7-8-0
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Montreal
|23
|11
|6
|6
|28
|78
|66
|5-5-1
|6-1-5
|3-3-4
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|71
|80
|5-4-1
|6-8-2
|3-5-2
|Vancouver
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|81
|93
|7-6-2
|4-9-0
|4-4-2
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|17
|1
|19
|74
|105
|5-6-1
|4-11-0
|5-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.