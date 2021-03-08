Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56
Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76
Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54
Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75
Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69
N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63
New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66
Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64
Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70
Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80
Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85
Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82
Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 21 16 4 1 33 70 45
St. Louis 25 14 8 3 31 81 79
Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 68 55
Minnesota 22 13 8 1 27 69 60
Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65
Arizona 24 11 10 3 25 65 73
Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76
San Jose 22 8 11 3 19 63 86
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63
Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69
Edmonton 26 15 11 0 30 83 80
Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93
Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 74 105

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-09 00:56 GMT+08:00

