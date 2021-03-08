THROUGH MARCH 7
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|900
|24
|1.60
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1142
|33
|1.73
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|2.03
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|18
|1077
|37
|2.06
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1087
|38
|2.10
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|538
|19
|2.12
|Calvin Pickard
|Detroit
|1
|54
|2
|2.22
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|8
|482
|18
|2.24
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|601
|23
|2.30
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|13
|756
|29
|2.30
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|9
|546
|21
|2.31
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|10
|532
|21
|2.37
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|17
|1004
|40
|2.39
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|12
|703
|29
|2.48
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|8
|477
|20
|2.52
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1142
|15
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|18
|1077
|12
|6
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|18
|1075
|12
|4
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|900
|12
|3
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1118
|11
|7
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1087
|11
|4
|3
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|14
|846
|11
|3
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|19
|1105
|10
|5
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|19
|1091
|9
|6
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|17
|1041
|9
|4
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|17
|981
|9
|7
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|13
|756
|9
|4
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|979
|8
|7
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|12
|734
|8
|2
|2
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|20
|1104
|7
|8
|4
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|21
|1081
|7
|11
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|17
|1004
|7
|7
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|17
|1003
|7
|9
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|16
|884
|7
|9
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|14
|849
|7
|4
|3
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|15
|796
|7
|6
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|7
|3
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|601
|7
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|900
|24
|391
|.942
|12
|3
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1142
|33
|508
|.939
|15
|3
|1
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|5
|295
|10
|141
|.934
|3
|2
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1087
|38
|475
|.926
|11
|4
|3
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|601
|23
|285
|.925
|7
|2
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|12
|703
|29
|353
|.924
|4
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|9
|546
|21
|246
|.921
|4
|2
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|18
|1077
|37
|431
|.921
|12
|6
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|10
|532
|21
|237
|.919
|6
|2
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|17
|1041
|48
|541
|.919
|9
|4
|4
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|13
|756
|29
|326
|.918
|9
|4
|0
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|9
|448
|21
|231
|.917
|3
|3
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|538
|19
|206
|.916
|3
|1
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|17
|1004
|40
|429
|.915
|7
|7
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|17
|1003
|48
|505
|.913
|7
|9
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|670
|29
|305
|.913
|4
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|900
|4
|12
|3
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1142
|3
|15
|3
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|20
|1140
|3
|5
|10
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1087
|3
|11
|4
|3
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|18
|1077
|3
|12
|6
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|979
|2
|8
|7
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|670
|2
|4
|7
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|601
|2
|7
|2
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|10
|532
|2
|6
|2
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|420
|2
|4
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|6
|360
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0