ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73
Florida 31 21 8 0 2 44 115 80
Orlando 29 16 10 3 0 35 85 86
South Carolina 29 12 9 6 2 32 83 92
Greenville 31 13 10 6 2 34 90 99
Jacksonville 26 11 12 1 2 25 62 75
Wheeling 28 7 17 4 0 18 74 106
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 7 1 2 1 17 42 25
Wichita 30 20 6 3 1 44 95 73
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102
Kansas City 29 13 12 3 1 30 74 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 34 14 18 2 0 30 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Orlando 5, Florida 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Rapid City 2, Greenville 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-09 00:56 GMT+08:00

