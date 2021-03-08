Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

African soccer leader's ban cut, but ruled out of election

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 21:24
FILE - In this Friday, July 19, 2019 file photo, the then Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar looks on during the Af...

FILE - In this Friday, July 19, 2019 file photo, the then Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar looks on during the Af...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of the African soccer confederation had his FIFA ban cut to two years on appeal Monday but he will still be unable to seek re-election this week.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld the appeal by Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar against a five-year ban for financial misconduct while he was running the Confederation of African Football.

The court published an urgent ruling without detailed reasons following a two-day hearing held last week by video link.

Ahmad needed to overturn the ban as a key step toward getting on the CAF ballot for Friday's election in Rabat, Morocco.

South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe is set to win unopposed and succeed Ahmad, who was elected as CAF president four years ago with support from FIFA.

Motsepe’s three expected challengers withdrew in recent days as part of a deal brokered by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA and Infantino are looking for stability and support from CAF, which was in turmoil for much of Ahmad’s first term in office.

Ahmad was banned in November when FIFA ethics judges found he “breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds, and abused his position as the CAF president.”

The basis for the FIFA investigation was a forensic audit it requested of CAF’s accounts. In 2019, FIFA sent in secretary general Fatma Samoura to lead an emergency management team for the Cairo-based organization.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-08 23:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month