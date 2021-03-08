Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 21:13
Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges on Monday awarded $30 million (25.3 million euros) in reparations to victims of crimes for which a Congolese warlord was convicted including child soldiers and victims of rape and sexual slavery.

Bosco Ntaganda, known as “The Terminator,” was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for his role in atrocities during a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He has appealed his convictions and sentence.

Those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of “crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery,” the court said in a statement.

Judges said they were “collective reparations with individualized components” for victims, with the number of eligible victims possibly topping 100,000.

The panel of judges said that Ntaganda was liable for the reparations, but added that he is “indigent for the purposes of reparations” and urged the Trust Fund for Victims, an organization set up by the court's Assembly of States Parties to help victims, to “complement the reparation awards” using its own funds and through additional fundraising efforts.

However, the court said that Ntaganda “remains liable” and said it will “continue exploring whether Mr. Ntaganda possesses any undiscovered assets and monitoring his financial situation.”

In a written statement, the trust fund called the ruling “an important step in responding to the long-lasting harm that victims in this case have suffered.”

Updated : 2021-03-08 23:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month