College student dies, frat suspended after alleged hazing

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 20:15
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A Bowling Green State University student died after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol, his family's attorney said.

The death of Stone Foltz, 20, is “a tragedy," Attorney Sean Alto said in a statement released Sunday night. Alto said Foltz's family was “gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death."

The university placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension and was working with law enforcement investigating what the fraternity’s parent organization called “an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event” that left officials “horrified and outraged.”

Folz, a business major, was found by roommates or friends after the event late Thursday night and was taken to a hospital.

His family will donate Foltz's organs, according to Alto.

In an email to students and faculty, university President Rodney Rodgers wrote the school mourned the sophomore's loss and shared in his family's sorrow.

“This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community,” the university said on Twitter, adding that officials were meeting with student leaders “to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life” at the school.

“In the days to come, we will also be reviewing all other student organizations,” the university said.

Updated : 2021-03-08 21:55 GMT+08:00

