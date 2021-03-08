Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 8, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;21;83%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Partly sunny;31;20;N;7;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;Increasing clouds;18;7;W;11;57%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;14;10;ENE;14;72%;98%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;8;4;Showers around;8;3;SSW;18;83%;62%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-3;-8;On-and-off snow;0;-4;NNE;6;79%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;13;5;Clearing;16;5;NNW;14;50%;31%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-16;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-14;S;18;82%;25%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;34;19;Sunshine;33;19;SE;14;44%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNE;10;65%;31%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;19;17;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;W;15;58%;29%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and pleasant;28;11;Sun and some clouds;24;12;N;9;39%;5%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;23;Mostly sunny;34;22;SE;12;61%;7%;12

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;E;11;42%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;13;72%;53%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;13;9;A quick shower;15;8;NNW;15;71%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;10;1;Partly sunny, mild;15;3;S;7;53%;6%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;12;-3;Partly sunny;10;0;E;6;62%;36%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;6;-4;Partly sunny;6;-4;ESE;9;58%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;19;8;A t-storm in spots;22;10;E;10;54%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A t-storm or two;25;19;NW;9;79%;83%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;7;-3;Clouds and sun;6;-2;NE;8;48%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;8;2;Clouds breaking;8;2;WSW;13;90%;33%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Clouds and sun;8;0;ESE;12;62%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;9;-2;Periods of sun;7;-5;ENE;8;50%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;17;Nice with sunshine;26;18;ENE;12;70%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;28;18;SE;9;44%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;13;3;High clouds;14;3;NW;9;58%;2%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;SSE;9;17%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;20;13;Low clouds;20;17;NNW;30;62%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;Showers around;28;18;NE;7;58%;61%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;ESE;11;63%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Breezy and warmer;17;6;Windy and warm;17;12;SSW;35;59%;29%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;S;9;73%;33%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;4;-3;Partly sunny;4;-3;S;11;58%;5%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;18;NNE;27;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;21;13;Periods of sun;22;16;S;20;61%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;NE;20;70%;30%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;31;17;Hazy sun;32;18;NNE;6;50%;3%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;1;NW;11;27%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;30;22;Hazy sunshine;36;20;SW;13;52%;9%;8

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;S;8;76%;69%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;10;5;A little p.m. rain;11;6;SSW;29;78%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;Cloudy and warm;20;10;NE;14;33%;66%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;Spotty showers;17;11;ENE;13;69%;70%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;24;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;21;SE;19;78%;56%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Some sun, a shower;25;15;NE;8;65%;53%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, breezy;23;21;Breezy with some sun;24;21;ENE;25;58%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;-4;-10;Periods of snow;-4;-15;ENE;28;84%;71%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;10;51%;5%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;ENE;15;72%;20%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;26;20;Spotty showers;25;21;ENE;18;72%;84%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, not as hot;36;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SE;9;24%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;N;10;39%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, but chilly;7;1;Mostly sunny, milder;12;4;ENE;11;77%;31%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;17;75%;77%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;N;11;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;NW;12;35%;6%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny, mild;18;5;NNE;8;38%;78%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;32;19;Hazy sunshine;33;19;WNW;12;49%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;10;Hazy sun;24;10;W;10;54%;3%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;37;22;Sunny and very warm;39;24;NNE;14;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers, breezy;3;-4;Partly sunny;1;-8;ENE;12;43%;10%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A morning shower;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;25;NNE;18;65%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;9;69%;44%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun and warm;36;24;S;13;37%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Clouds and sun;35;24;SSW;8;59%;12%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;4;Showers around;13;2;ENE;16;61%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;13;72%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;25;21;Variable clouds;25;21;SSE;9;74%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Episodes of sunshine;15;8;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;12;60%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;8;1;Clouds and sun;10;5;SW;13;69%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;9;Periods of sun, cool;17;9;W;13;54%;78%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;S;9;70%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;12;5;Partly sunny;13;2;NE;8;53%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;15;70%;74%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;23;N;7;87%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;A morning shower;33;24;E;12;59%;46%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;16;14;Partly sunny, cool;19;14;SSE;18;67%;28%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;7;Sunny;25;8;NNE;10;26%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy;22;20;Breezy with a shower;23;20;ENE;27;50%;61%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-8;W;9;45%;10%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;E;23;64%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;25;21;Nice with some sun;24;17;E;16;51%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-3;-5;Mostly sunny, milder;5;-1;WNW;4;65%;5%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-14;Bitterly cold;-9;-20;NNW;13;60%;33%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNW;12;43%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;NE;18;44%;6%;14

New York, United States;Sunny;7;2;Mostly sunny;15;5;NNW;16;43%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;Becoming cloudy;20;9;SE;11;56%;12%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-13;Colder;-6;-12;SSW;22;79%;29%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;13;1;High clouds;14;6;WSW;7;66%;10%;2

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;3;-5;Partly sunny;5;-3;NE;6;58%;23%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-2;-4;Mostly sunny, milder;5;-4;SSE;14;70%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;25;A morning t-storm;29;24;WSW;8;74%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A touch of rain;30;24;Spotty showers;32;23;N;22;61%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;28;23;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;15;81%;70%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;Partly sunny;11;2;SSW;7;63%;28%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;21;Rather cloudy;31;24;E;19;50%;7%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;25;Sunshine;34;25;SSW;9;51%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional a.m. rain;29;22;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;13;75%;64%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;32;22;A shower and t-storm;31;21;E;10;65%;93%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and chilly;3;-6;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-3;S;7;56%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;12;-6;Partly sunny;13;-3;NNW;9;51%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;11;Showers, some heavy;17;11;N;12;75%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;16;9;Some sun;17;7;ESE;7;73%;27%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ENE;11;78%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;7;0;An afternoon shower;4;-3;NNE;14;70%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;-2;-7;Snow, not as cold;3;-3;SW;13;61%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;Sun and clouds;28;22;ENE;12;76%;44%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;32;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;NE;9;15%;2%;8

Rome, Italy;Rain;12;8;Periods of rain;13;5;N;10;89%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-6;-16;Frigid;-12;-21;E;10;65%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers around;14;9;Cool with rain;14;8;WSW;18;69%;100%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;24;19;Spotty showers;25;17;ENE;30;64%;61%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;23;69%;80%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;16;A t-storm around;24;16;N;18;70%;43%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;8;20%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SW;10;38%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;31;22;A shower and t-storm;29;22;N;17;78%;71%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;16;3;Partly sunny;16;4;NNW;9;57%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;2;A morning shower;11;2;NNE;8;63%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;13;-1;Mostly cloudy;11;-2;SW;8;58%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy;11;8;ESE;12;84%;18%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;34;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;NNE;20;63%;8%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Periods of rain;9;2;ESE;7;58%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;19;66%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;-4;Snow;3;-5;NNE;10;61%;77%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;A t-storm around;26;20;SE;18;70%;76%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;20;17;Nice with some sun;23;18;ENE;12;78%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of snow;-3;-8;Periods of snow;1;-15;ESE;15;61%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;15;6;Partly sunny, mild;20;11;ESE;10;30%;58%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and colder;3;-2;Sunny;8;-1;NW;19;57%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;17;10;Breezy in the a.m.;18;9;WNW;21;23%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;E;9;55%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;A shower in places;13;6;A little rain;20;9;ESE;8;52%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Mostly cloudy;12;6;NNE;12;69%;21%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;6;2;Partly sunny;6;3;E;9;72%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and breezy;20;15;Mostly sunny;18;13;E;9;70%;5%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;11;A few showers;18;11;WSW;5;77%;93%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;4;-14;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-13;NNW;13;44%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;11;4;Some sun, a shower;12;0;NNE;7;54%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-4;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-3;E;8;57%;33%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;30;19;Sunny and hot;35;20;N;6;53%;8%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;-2;-7;Clouds and sun;1;-7;SW;7;42%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little a.m. snow;3;-6;Periods of sun;2;-6;SE;6;53%;12%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;15;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;NNW;20;65%;9%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;19;Sunny and hot;38;19;WSW;8;39%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;12;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NNE;6;56%;6%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-08 21:55 GMT+08:00

