Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official

Employee claims company’s policy rendered his more than 100 masks of different colors useless

  232
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 20:50
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mask wearing has become a way of life during the pandemic, but is it legal for companies to dictate the colors of masks their employees can wear?

The answer is yes, according to Kaohsiung City’s Labor Affairs Bureau.

One Kaohsiung citizen, who identified himself as an employee of the famous Din Tai Fung restaurant’s branch in the city, said the company required all employees to wear only blue or white masks in March, UDN reported.

The whistleblower said the company’s policy had rendered his more than 100 masks of different colors useless.

Wang Hsiao-hsing (王小星), chief secretary of the city government’s department of health, said that Din Tai Fung is in the food industry and its mask mandate was put in place out of food safety concerns. Nevertheless, Wang said the department did not put any limit on the colors of masks.

Labor Affairs Bureau Chief Lee Huan-hsun (李煥熏), however, said that according to the Labor Standards Act, it’s permissible for employers to enforce a dress code during office hours. Therefore, the limit on mask colors is not against the law, according to Lee.
