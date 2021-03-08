Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan: Police kill 5 suspected separatists in southwest

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 19:36
Pakistan: Police kill 5 suspected separatists in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a suspected hideout of a separatist group in southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday, triggering a shootout that killed five insurgents, the province's counter-terrorism department said.

In a statement, it said police also seized a cache of weapons in the raid in the district of Mastung. The slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation, a separatist group that often targets police and troops in Baluchistan, according to the police.

The raid came hours after insurgents killed a sailor and wounded two others in an attack on a Pakistani Navy vehicle in Baluchistan. The Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

The province has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral and gas-rich province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, and a greater share in the province's resources.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Updated : 2021-03-08 21:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month