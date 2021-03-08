Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season

Office offering lodgers free dinner and breakfast Sunday-Thursday until end of June

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 18:04
(Forestry Bureau photo)

(Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou Forest District Office is urging the public not to miss Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area while the park is resplendent with colorful blooming flowers.

Office Director Lee Cheng-hsien (李政賢) said in a press release that Aowanda is blessed with a variety of seasonal attractions to admire: cherry blossoms in spring, waterfalls during summer, bright rays of moonlight in fall, and maple trees in winter. The flowers currently blooming there, including cherry blossoms, are also worth seeing, he added.

There are three main varieties of cherry blossoms in the park, according to the office, with Taiwan cherry blossoms taking the lead in January followed by double-flowered cherry blossoms in February and the rare indigenous Wushe cherry in March.

To encourage the public to visit between Sunday and Thursday, the office has offered lodgers free dinner and breakfast on those days from now until the end of June.

The park is located behind Wanda Reservoir in Ren'ai Township, Nantou County, and is only about an hour's drive from Puli.

For more information about the forest recreation area and lodging, refer to the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area website or Facebook page.

Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season

Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season

Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season
(Forestry Bureau photos)


(Forestry Bureau video)
Aowanda
Nantou Forest District Office
Wanda Reservoir
Puli
Ren'ai Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
2021/01/19 18:27
Bus flips in central Taiwan: 1 dead, 20 injured
Bus flips in central Taiwan: 1 dead, 20 injured
2020/11/30 20:54
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
Taiwan Forestry Bureau to launch daily trips to five national forest recreation areas
2020/07/09 18:08
Double discount deal available for travelers to Taiwan's Aowanda forest area
Double discount deal available for travelers to Taiwan's Aowanda forest area
2020/07/06 21:06
C. Taiwan recreational area offering NT$10 admission tickets
C. Taiwan recreational area offering NT$10 admission tickets
2020/06/23 16:19

Updated : 2021-03-08 18:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China