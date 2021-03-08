Taiwan’s Aowanda Forest Recreation Area urges visitors to come during flower season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou Forest District Office is urging the public not to miss Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area while the park is resplendent with colorful blooming flowers.

Office Director Lee Cheng-hsien (李政賢) said in a press release that Aowanda is blessed with a variety of seasonal attractions to admire: cherry blossoms in spring, waterfalls during summer, bright rays of moonlight in fall, and maple trees in winter. The flowers currently blooming there, including cherry blossoms, are also worth seeing, he added.

There are three main varieties of cherry blossoms in the park, according to the office, with Taiwan cherry blossoms taking the lead in January followed by double-flowered cherry blossoms in February and the rare indigenous Wushe cherry in March.

To encourage the public to visit between Sunday and Thursday, the office has offered lodgers free dinner and breakfast on those days from now until the end of June.

The park is located behind Wanda Reservoir in Ren'ai Township, Nantou County, and is only about an hour's drive from Puli.

For more information about the forest recreation area and lodging, refer to the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area website or Facebook page.



(Forestry Bureau photos)



(Forestry Bureau video)