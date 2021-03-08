Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/08 15:59
A pro-democracy activist, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa gestures with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance as he arrived at the Attorney General ...
A pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, gestures with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance as she arrived at the Attorney Ge...
A cat walks on top of a gate at criminal court as the security persons wait for activists' arrival for a court procedure in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday,...
A pro-democracy activist, Panupong Jadnok, receives a flower from his supporter as he arrived at the Attorney General office in Bangkok, Thailand, Mon...
Pro-democracy activists, from second from left , Panupong Jardnok, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistanc...
Buddhist monk and pro-democracy activists protest outside the Attorney General office in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 8, 2021. Prosecutors in Thai...
Pro-democracy activists, from second left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa receive a flower from a supporte...
A pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, front left, receives a flower from her supporter as she arrived at the Attorney General office...

A pro-democracy activist, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa gestures with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance as he arrived at the Attorney General ...

A pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, gestures with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance as she arrived at the Attorney Ge...

A cat walks on top of a gate at criminal court as the security persons wait for activists' arrival for a court procedure in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday,...

A pro-democracy activist, Panupong Jadnok, receives a flower from his supporter as he arrived at the Attorney General office in Bangkok, Thailand, Mon...

Pro-democracy activists, from second from left , Panupong Jardnok, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistanc...

Buddhist monk and pro-democracy activists protest outside the Attorney General office in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 8, 2021. Prosecutors in Thai...

Pro-democracy activists, from second left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa receive a flower from a supporte...

A pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, front left, receives a flower from her supporter as she arrived at the Attorney General office...

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand charged 18 pro-democracy activists with sedition on Monday, while lodging additional charges of insulting the monarchy against three of them.

The sedition charges, which carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison, stem from an antigovernment rally in September, though details on the alleged offenses were not immediately clear.

The three charged with violating the lese majeste law, which outlaws criticism of senior members of the royal family, are Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa and Panupong Jadnok.

Thai authorities have stepped up their legal offensive against those involved in a student-led protest movement that is pushing for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.

The latter demand is the most radical and controversial because the monarchy has rarely faced any public scrutiny and is considered by many to be an untouchable pillar of Thai identity. Those found guilty of violating the law against criticizing or insulting key royals face up to 15 years in prison per offense.

The protest movement has struck a chord with many Thais but alienated others, especially royalists shocked at its criticisms of the monarchy. The movement began to lose steam late last year amid differences among its factions, and because of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Thailand.

Prosecutors last month charged four protest leaders with lese majeste and they were denied bail.

Jatupat, who was imprisoned for violating the lese majeste law in 2017, said that if he and the other activists charged Monday are unable to post bail they will keep fighting from jail.

“The movement outside will surely continue no matter what happens,” he said.

Jatupat on Sunday completed a nearly 250-kilometer (155-mile) walk from Thailand's northeast to Bangkok's Democracy Monument. Along the way, he campaigned and talked to people about ousting Prayuth, amending the constitution and abolishing the lese majeste law.

According to the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 382 people, including 13 minors, have been charged in connection with the protests, which picked up momentum last summer. At least 60 of those people have been charged with lese majeste.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Bredesen contributed to this report.

Updated : 2021-03-08 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China