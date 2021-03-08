Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of 2021 tourist season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The arrival of the cruise ship "Explorer Dream" off the coast of Penghu’s Magong City on Monday (March 8) signaled the beginning of the archipelago’s 2021 tourist season.

Penghu is an outlying island county of Taiwan located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.



In addition to the island-hopping itinerary of The Explorer Dream, the passenger ship Natchan Rera (麗娜輪) is expected to begin service between Tainan's Anping Harbor and Penghu on March 19. Meanwhile, nine other passenger ships operated by Pescadores Ferry Co. and All-Star Shipping Industry Co will also begin plying the popular Budai–Penghu route near the end of March, CNA reported.

The Explorer Dream, carrying a total of 1,125 passengers, set sail from Keelung Harbor on Sunday and arrived off the coast of Magong on Monday morning, according to Penghu’s Tourism Department. However, the plan to have barges transport passengers to shore was canceled due to safety concerns arising from strong winds and large waves. The cruise consequently made its way to Kinmen, its next port of call.

CNA cited the department as saying that Explorer Dream is scheduled for 42 island-hopping trips before the end of September, which are expected to bring a total of 50,000 visitors to Penghu.

A total of 15 island-hopping cruises were organized last year, bringing nearly 20,000 visitors to the island county, according to the department.