National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses

NTU edges out 4-year title holder National Cheng Kung University

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/08 15:22
National Taiwan University campus (Facebook, NTU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University has claimed the top spot in 2021 as the favorite university from which employees graduated among local businesses, according to a survey by Cheers Magazine, a business publication.

National Taiwan University (NTU) beat out National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), which had held the title for four years in a row, in a list of favorite public and private universities.

Coming in third place was National Chiao Tung University, while National Tsing Hua University, National Chengchi University, National Taipei University of Technology, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Sun Yat-sen University, National Central University followed, with Tamkang University placing last. However, the Tamsui District-based university placed first as the most favored private institution.

The survey was based on an analysis of nine indicators. NTU received the highest scores in six areas, including professional knowledge and skill set, world view and foreign language proficiency, innovative capabilities, problem-solving, subject comprehension and mastery capabilities, and digital skills. NCKU stood out in willingness to learn, workplace flexibility, the ability to work under pressure, and team spirit, wrote UDN.

The survey said that enterprises prefer those who are talented in problem-solving, interpersonal communication, and thinking independently. It also found that these are the critical qualities for laborers to shine in a growingly competitive job market.
