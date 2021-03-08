Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has been actively promoting the development of the train spare parts industry within the country over the last two years.

According to a TRA press release on Sunday (March 7), domestic production of spare parts last year amounted to NT$1.57 billion (US$56 million) in sales, accounting for 43 percent of total spare part purchases. This is expected to increase to around 50 percent by 2030, CNA reported.

The TRA gave some examples, such as when it commissioned a domestic manufacturer two years ago to make an air compressor pump, which ended up being 90 percent cheaper than the imported version. Last year, a contract for an EMU700 series train primary suspension system was awarded to a local manufacturer, which produced it 60 percent more cheaply than the original factory version.

The TRA also commissioned the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology to develop and install a speed limit backup control system for its trains in a contract worth NT$264 million. The railway operator says it plans to continue developing the spare parts industry with the overall goal of one day being able to manufacture entire trains domestically.