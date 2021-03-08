Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Railways pushing development of domestic spare parts industry

Domestic manufacturers accounted for 43% of spare part purchases last year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/08 15:09
TRA train

TRA train (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has been actively promoting the development of the train spare parts industry within the country over the last two years.

According to a TRA press release on Sunday (March 7), domestic production of spare parts last year amounted to NT$1.57 billion (US$56 million) in sales, accounting for 43 percent of total spare part purchases. This is expected to increase to around 50 percent by 2030, CNA reported.

The TRA gave some examples, such as when it commissioned a domestic manufacturer two years ago to make an air compressor pump, which ended up being 90 percent cheaper than the imported version. Last year, a contract for an EMU700 series train primary suspension system was awarded to a local manufacturer, which produced it 60 percent more cheaply than the original factory version.

The TRA also commissioned the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology to develop and install a speed limit backup control system for its trains in a contract worth NT$264 million. The railway operator says it plans to continue developing the spare parts industry with the overall goal of one day being able to manufacture entire trains domestically.
TRA
spare parts
NCSIST
train spare parts

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
Taiwan’s ‘most beautiful local train’ to start service in April
2021/03/06 14:07
Taiwan indigenous drone crashes in Taitung
Taiwan indigenous drone crashes in Taitung
2021/02/19 12:00
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
Local man causes panic at Taipei Main Station
2021/02/02 14:00
Taiwan to ban eating on trains starting Feb. 1
Taiwan to ban eating on trains starting Feb. 1
2021/01/29 15:22
Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid
Taiwan restricts train ticket sales to prevent spread of Covid
2021/01/28 17:40

Updated : 2021-03-08 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month
Taiwan to build vaccine plant to produce 20 million shots per month