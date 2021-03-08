Alexa
Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/08 13:31
Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 16 points as North Dakota State held off Kansas City 69-65 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Sunday night.

Jarius Cook and Tyree Eady added 15 points each for the Bison and Eady grabbed nine rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had eight rebounds for North Dakota State (14-11).

Josiah Allick had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (11-13), Brandon McKissic added 13 points and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Updated : 2021-03-08 15:45 GMT+08:00

